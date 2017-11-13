New York City-based heavy metal band SINARO has just shared their long-awaited official music video for the single “Break the Paradigm.” Led by Brazilian born guitarist Gus Sinaro, the band has been paving a name for themselves in the New York City metal scene and beyond. The video also features a guest appearance by guitarist Oli Herbert of All That Remains. The song, which was mixed by Chris “Zeus” Harris, is packed with shredding guitar solos, thunderous drums and catchy vocal melodies that will soon be lodged in your brain. The video can be viewed here:

SINARO have recently shared the stage with Flotsam & Jetsam, Saving Abel, Angel Vivaldi, Revocation, Rhapsody, Primal Fear, Gus G and many more. The band is currently playing select regional dates and prepping for a busy 2018. They’re proudly endorsed by ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Ernie Ball, Hughes & Kettner and KHDK.

For more info, head to:

www.sinaro-band.com