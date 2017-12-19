One of hard rock’s most renowned emerging bands Silvertung is giving fans a backstage pass into the making of their critically-acclaimed acoustic album Lighten Up with the release of their first official DVD, which will be available through their Pledge Music campaign which kicks off on December 20, 2018.

The Lighten Up DVD, has Silvertung bringing its rock glory to full measure, resulting in one of the most exciting acoustic rock DVDs in quite sometime. While they may be offering a “softer” side in these newly recorded versions of their hits, make no mistake, this live DVD delivers stone-cold rock music at its very best. The result is an honest, in-your-face, music, played straight from-the-heart, with no gimmicks or studio enhancements.

Featuring candid and intimate footage shot with informal interviews and live performances spliced in, Lighten Up DVD finds the band delivering such signature hits as “Devil’s Advocate,” “Dig,” “I Don’t Care,” and more. Past videos including “Face The Music” and “You & Me” are also included in this riveting video.

Pledge Music fans will also have the opportunity to purchase signature Silvertung merchandise and memorabilia from the making of the Lighten Up album that has been bundled with the DVD including original hand-written lyric sheets, autographed drumhead, framed cover art work, and a DVD viewing party with all of the members of the band at the manager’s house in Baltimore in late January (a month before street date) with ten friends!

“Our Pledge Music Campaign is our holiday gift to our fans to give them the opportunity to own the DVD plus so much more before the DVD is available anywhere where else!” said Speed, lead vocalist for Silvertung. “We are really proud of this DVD and can’t wait to share the experience with the best fans on Earth.”

To learn more about the Silvertung Pledge Music Campaign and Lighten Up DVD, visit https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/silvertung.

For more information about Silvertung, visit http://www.silvertung.com.

# # #

ABOUT SILVERTUNG

Silvertung is a hard rock band who has released three albums and hit the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Chart three times with the following three singles – “Never Too Late,” “Face The Music” and “You & Me”.

Silvertung’s last single “You & Me” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List edging out such marquee bands as Korn, Blink-182 and From Ashes To New. It remained on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Chart for 9 consecutive weeks peaking at #27.

The band has also shared the stage with a slew of massive bands and artists including Godsmack, Disturbed, Slipknot, BuckCherry, Halestorm, Drowning Pool, In This Moment, and many more.

Last August, the band received two Maryland Music Awards: “Best Heavy Metal Band” and the top award of the evening “Breakout Artist of The Year.” Silvertung performed live at the televised event.