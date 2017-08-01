Singer/songwriter/producer and eight-time GRAMMY AWARD nominee SIA has announced plans to release her first CHRISTMAS album. The collection of original holiday songs written by SIA and GREG KURSTIN will be released later this year via MONKEY PUZZLE/ATLANTIC RECORDS. In addition to working on the forthcoming CHRISTMAS album, SIA is also in the process of directing her first feature film.

In a press release, ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN and ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/COO JULIE GREENWALD, commented, “SIA is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination. SIA is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the ATLANTIC family and to be joining SIA on her amazing musical journey.”