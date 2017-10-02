More than 58 are reported dead and 400 injured when a gunman opened fire from a LAS VEGAS hotel on a huge concert festival outside.

SWAT units found and killed the shooter, identified as 64 year old LAS VEGAS resident STEVEN PADDOCK.

THE NEW YORK TIMES reports, “The shooting happened near the MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO. Video posted online showed the country singer JASON ALDEAN performing outside the hotel at ROUTE 91 HARVEST, a country music festival, interrupted by the sound of automatic gunfire. The music stopped, and concertgoers ducked for cover. ‘Get down,’ one shouted. ‘Stay down,’ screamed another.”

The LAS VEGAS Police report SWAT teams were sent to the hotel immediately after the first reports of the shooting at 10:08p.

JASON ALDENE took to his INSTAGRAM account after the incident.