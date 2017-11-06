BEASLEY Country KCYE/LAS VEGAS has added SHAWN STEVENS as PD. STEVENS previously served as CUMULUS Country KUBL (KBULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY PD before departing the company in JULY. He fills the vacancy created at KCYE when PD/morning host KRIS DANIELS resigned her post in AUGUST.

“We searched for a very long time to find the perfect PD fit for KCYE,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS OM JOHN CANDELARIA. “SHAWN’s total understanding of the format, his vision for KCYE, and his friendly attitude is tailor made for the BEASLEY/LAS VEGAS culture. SHAWN brings a wealth of knowledge, and with his leadership abilities, 102.7 THE COYOTE will continue to grow to new heights.” Added STEVENS, “The BEASLEY culture is well-known in the industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining a solid broadcast family that shares my passion for this business. My thanks to EVP/Programming JUSTIN CHASE, VP/Market Manager TOM HUMM, and OM JOHN CANDELARIA for giving me the opportunity to lead the resilient team at KCYE.”