MTV will launch its reboot of its “Unplugged” franchise with a live perfromance by SHAWN MENDES, on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th from the THEATER AT THE ACE HOTEL in downtown LOS ANGELES.

“I’m so thrilled and honored to be able to help bring the Unplugged series back,” MENDES said. “It’s a show that truly highlights artistry and brings unique performances to fans that they can’t see anywhere else.”

Each show will be held at a different location that has special significance for the musician