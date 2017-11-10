From the death metal capital of the world Tampa, FL comes SHATTERED. Formed in 2014 by guitarist Tony Pettry, the band has recently released its debut EP entitled “Pride”. Their style is a complex blend of metal genres with varied influences ranging from the 80’s to modern day. Featuring the distinctive death metal vocals of singer Brian Skotcher, the six song EP is a polished work of aural brutality. Over the past few years, the band has honed their live chops by opening for the likes of Overkill, Hate Eternal, Nile, Pro-Pain & Prong. In coordination with the release, they have shared a lyric video for the title track “Pride” on their official website and YouTube page.

The “Pride” lyric video can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/BECyaLqP2e0

Shattered is sponsored by Sinister Guitar Picks and Fireball Whiskey. They will be performing in New Port Richey, FL on November 18th and will be opening for Narcotic Wasteland in Orlando, FL on December 9th. Additional tour dates will be announced on their website as they’re added.

www.shattered727.com