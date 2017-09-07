Sharon Osbourne has opened up about Ozzy‘s past infidelities, saying that her husband has been in “long-term treatment” for sex addiction and insisting that she is “much happier with him than without him.”

In August of last year, Ozzy apologized to the women he had sexual relationships with and admitted to undergoing therapy. His statement came out in the wake of the first interview given by Michelle Pugh, the celebrity hairstylist whose four-year affair was discovered by Sharon and nearly ended their thirty-three-year marriage.In a brand new interview with ET‘s Nischelle Turner, Sharon addressed the BLACK SABBATH frontman’s high-profile cheating scandal and their subsequent reconciliation.”Listen, everybody’s experience is different,” she said (see video below). “However, when you’re married to somebody that has an addictive personality — you know, drugs, drink, food, working out, women — it’s not what women can learn from me, it’s what couples can learn from us. “My husband was brave enough to come out and say, ‘Hey, you caught me. I need help. I’m an addict with this, and this is what I’m gonna do,'” she continued. “And he’s been in long-term treatment for this.”Sharon added that she and her husband discuss his indisrections openly. “We speak about it, we laugh about it!” she claimed. “Because it helps you get through it. ‘Cause otherwise it would be like… You know the curtain scene in ‘Psycho’? No, I’m joking with that. But, you know, you have to find some humor in something. And so we’re always making silly jokes is about it.”Ozzy‘s affair with Pugh was exposed in May 2016 after Sharon learned of the mistress by searching through his e-mails.”The bottom line is that I love him, he loves me,” she said. “We’re in our thirty-sixth year [of marriage] right now, but I’ve known him for forty years. And [after] forty years, is he honestly gonna turn around and say, ‘I’ve never been with another woman in forty years?’ No.”It’s life. It happens. It’s not exclusive to me and Ozzy. The difference is that he’s the one taking the heat, not me. And he’s brave enough to deal with it.”Asked why she thinks she and Ozzy have been able to reconcile when so many other couples split up under similar circumstances, Sharon said: “I lived without him and I’m much happier with him than without him. And we’ve worked for so much together, we’ve achieved so much together. Our family, our friends, and I just don’t wanna give that up.”Sharon told the British paper The Telegraph earlier in the month that Ozzy wasn’t cheating with just one woman. “There were six of them,” she said. “Some fucking Russian teenager… then a masseuse in England… our masseuse out here in Los Angeles… and then our cook. He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”Sharon talked about how she learned of his affairs. “We were sitting on the couch watching telly; Ozzy on one couch and me on the other,” she said. “And suddenly, he sends me this e-mail. ‘Why did you send me this stupid e-mail?’ I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And, of course, it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.”When asked by Hello! this past spring how he got things “back on track” with Sharon, Ozzy said: “To be honest with you, it’s only been recently that Sharon‘s been properly with me. I’ve damaged our relationship. But I promised her that I would stick with my sex addiction therapy. I don’t want to be that person anymore. I’ve been doing my utmost to make amends to Sharon and to all of the family.”