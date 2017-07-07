SEVENDUST has inked a deal with Rise Records. The band is tentatively scheduled to enter the studio in November with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH) to begin recording the follow-up to 2015’s “Kill The Flaw” album for a spring 2018 release.

In a new video message posted on the SEVENDUST Facebook page, guitarist John Connolly stated about the group’s plans for the next disc: “We’re kind of in demo mode right now. It’s super preliminary. We’re just working on demos and all that good stuff, kind of getting a direction, getting a vibe, getting a feel for the record. But we’re gonna put a lot of time in and get you guys a record out next year that we’ll be really looking forward to getting behind and touring.”He added: “We’ll probably start pre-production and recording somewhere in the neck of September and October, and we’ll be hopping in the studio in November to record a new record.”Connolly went on to say that he was “super, super excited to be working with” Baskette on the next SEVENDUST album. He said: “[It’s] really exciting for me, ’cause I get to sleep in my own bed, [laughs] being that he’s local here in Orlando.”SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon confirmed the Rise signing in a recent interview with The Washington Times. He said: “It is amazing. We have been sending music back and forth. Things are starting to come together. The magic happens when we all get in one room. It’s like we are those 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds [again], doing what they love. And that’s music.”Witherspoon also talked about SEVENDUST‘s longevity, saying: “We love each other, man. We’re brothers. So we fight. Somebody will call somebody else a douchebag. At the end of the day, we look at how far we’ve come and realize it would be foolish for us to ever take this for granted. We have a family. And not just a family at home, the family that has grown up with us and supported us through the years. We can’t let them down.”SEVENDUST last year received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. “Thank You”, the debut single from “Kill The Flaw”, received a nomination for “Best Metal Performance”. SEVENDUST is comprised of Witherspoon, the dual-guitar attack of Connolly and Clint Lowery, and the driving rhythm section of Vince Hornsby on bass and Morgan Rose on drums.