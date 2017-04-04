Veteran thrashers SEPULTURA are putting together a special tour of Europe featuring bands with Latin connections.

Although the initial plan was to stage the trek in late 2017, it now appears that the tour will take place several months later.”Actually, I think we’re gonna postpone this idea for the beginning of next year,” SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser tells WSOU in a new interview (hear audio below). “We’re talking to have a better fresh start. “We just came from Europe with KREATOR. It was an amazing tour; most of the shows were sold out, and it was such a nice package, with SOILWORK, and it was really intense and beautiful. And now we’re going [on tour], of course, with TESTAMENT and PRONG in the States and Canada, and then we go back to Europe for the summer festivals. We have a few festivals for a month. We’re gonna do a run in Europe and a few club shows.”He continued: “I don’t know if I can talk too much about [our plans for this special tour], because we’re just starting to put together some ideas, but we finally wanted to do something more Brazilian and Latin, trying to bring Brazilian bands to tour in Europe. But let’s see what happens. I think the possibilities are great. We have great possibilities for a really nice package — not only in Brazil, but then from Argentina and even the States that have Latin connections and heritage. That would be cool — something that we never really were able to put together. And it’s kind of like an old dream. As a matter of fact, many bands really demand some kind of stuff like that. Some bands really felt that we could make a little more effort to bring them out, to take them out to Europe and the States and stuff. And I think now finally we get in this position and the situation that we are organized enough to do something like that and the momentum, I think, it’s great. So I think early 2018, we’re gonna start doing something like that in Europe and hopefully we can take that everywhere. It would be great.”SEPULTURA‘s latest album, “Machine Messiah”, was released on January 13 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by the band and Jens Bogren (SOILWORK, OPETH, KATATONIA, AMON AMARTH) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The CD’s cover artwork was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.