Jamaica’s homegrown self contained Roots Rock Reggae band EarthKry comprising of Keyboard player Phillip Mcfarlane, drummer Kieron Cunningham, bass guitarist Kamardo Blake and vocalist/guitarist Aldayne Haughton are slated to end 2017 as memorably exciting as the year has delivered.

From their acclaimed debut album SURVIVAL, to a fortutious U.S and European tour, EarthKry has remained true to delivering and carrying on the authentic roots and culture of reggae vibes. On December 9th, 2017 Phillip, Kieron, Aldayne and Kamardo will take the stage for the second time at the popular Wickie Wackie Music Festival in Saint Andrew, Jamaica, and perform from their praised Hard Road EP, and of the destined to be classic Survival. “It’s going to be a nice compact set. Expect some Hardcore, roots, rock, reggae music.” – Phillip McFarlane

As a teaser to their fans and reggae music lovers, EarthKry has released a medley of Survival tracks and 2017 tour clips video (See below or https://youtu.be/ldmrO5gd_mU )

“SURVIVAL songs were written from experiences, these are our daily stories. Ours meaning mankind, it’s that human thread worldwide that give us endurance to make it through financial hardships, personal struggles, health issues, war crisis, abuse, we all survive. From Syria to Chicago, Ukraine to Jamaica, we endure, we survive. We documented our stories while delivering messages of survival through music..” – EarthKry

Much more is in store for the closing of 2017, the anticipated Table Turn video, and several other slated performances