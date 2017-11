iHEARTMEDIA/TOLEDO has appointed SCOTT MILLER PD for AC WRVF (101.5 THE RIVER) and afternoon-drive host for Mainstream Rock WIOT.

After a 30-year career in radio, SCOTT most recently was Regional Brand Manager for HARLEY DAVIDSON and has been a regular fill-in talent on iHEARTMEDIA News/Talk WTAM-A/CLEVELAND.