National Recording Artist/Saxophonist Will Donato’s current hit radio single, “SUPERSONIC” is the title cut off the new CD release “SUPERSONIC.” The CD features a virtual “Who’s Who” of the very best in the Groove music genre including Jeffrey Carruthers, Darren Rahn, Tony Moore, Steve Oliver, Byron Counts, Tony Guerrero, Chase Huna, Tateng Katindig, Rod King, George Landress, KayTa Matsuno, Christian Poezach, Eddie Reddick, JJ Sansaverino, Gary Stanionis, Eric Valentine, Roberto Vally, and phenom Darryl Williams. Grammy nominee George Landress is also featured!

A true lover of people and performing, In recent concert events, Will has headlined or shared the stage as a special guest at the Blue Note-NYC, The Sea Breeze Jazz Festival, The Algarve Groove International Jazz Festival-Portugal, The Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, Humphrey’s By The Bay, The Capital Jazz Cruise, Rick Braun’s New Years Eve, The Low Country Land & Sea Festival, Manitoba, Canada Summer Concerts. He has also worked outside the groove jazz genre as well, most notably with Gerald Levert, Toni Childs, and pop star Richard Marx. Will can also be heard on the soundtracks of several movie scores including “Thelma & Louise,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Under the Boardwalk,” and “No Man’s Land.”

Truly recognized as one of music’s most dynamic performers, gifted with the ability to bond and connect with his audiences, Will Donato was quoted by NewJazz.com as “…A Must See Show!”

Innervision Records – www.innervisionrecords.com – is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Urban Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry’s corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.

