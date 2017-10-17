NYC-based online radio start-up SATORI RADIO has flipped from an eclectic mix of Alt/Indie, Urban, and Pop to “100% Hip Hop.” After a month of helping with the transition, Director Of Music Content JOEL WEISS exits.

“I was disappointed about the change, but I still believe in how SATORI is trying to shake up radio and connect with Millennials,” states JOEL WEISS. “Plus I got surprise experience launching and programming a hip hop station. That was a fun challenge!”

Prior to his time at SATORI, WEISS held down MD/afternoons at COX MEDIA Alternative WSUN (97X)/TAMPA. Reach out to him at weissjoela@gmail.com.