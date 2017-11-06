Sammy Hagar is selling an oceanfront villa in Hawaii for $3.299 million. The former VAN HALEN frontman bought the ten-acre retreat in 1995.

Set on the edge of a cliff in Waipio Bay, the property holds a three-bedroom home, a guesthouse, a pool with a lanscaped center island and a tiki bar. The grounds also include a 1,000-square-foot garage. In addition, Hagar has installed a few outdoor projects, including a tilapia pond and a 400-foot-deep well.”It’s like island living inside the house,” Hagar said. “This place is like a painting.””The well is dug right into the middle of volcanic rock,” he added. “It’ll heal you. It feels that good to drink.”Check out photos of the property at LATimes.com.Sammy last year sold one of two homes he owned on the Hawaiian island of Maui to the Montessori Hale O Keiki school.Hagar is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who has sold more than 80 million albums during his four decades as a solo artist and frontman for bands including MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and THE CIRCLE. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with VAN HALEN in 2007, is also a New York Times bestselling author, host of the TV series “Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar”, restaurateur and spirits entrepreneur. He turned his love for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and hand-crafted tequila into an empire with the Cabo Wabo Cantinas And Tequila and has since added nine restaurants throughout the United States, the award-winning Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, and in 2017 launched a new Santo Mezquila with Adam Levine.