Sammy Hagar and THE CIRCLE, the critically acclaimed supergroup featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, has announced plans for a North American tour with COLLECTIVE SOUL this fall. Presented by Sammy‘s Beach Bar Rum, the tour kicks off September 10 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California and will take the multi-platinum selling artists throughout the U.S. before their final stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri on September 30. Singer/songwriter Andrew Hagar will also join as a special guest for the fall tour. Tour itinerary follows.

Sammy Hagar & THE CIRCLE with COLLECTIVE SOUL tour dates:Sep. 10 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sep. 12 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Sep. 14 – Irving, TX – Irving Music Factory ^

Sep. 15 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre *

Sep. 17 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park

Sep. 19 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sep. 20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

Sep. 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Sep. 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Sep. 27 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre ^

Sep. 28 – Clarkson, MI – DTE Energy Theatre ^

Sep. 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^* Dates with an * do not feature COLLECTIVE SOUL

^ Dates with an ^ are participating in the Live Nation Kickoff To Summer Ticket Promotion with a limited-time $20 ticket offer.THE CIRCLE released a concert album, “At Your Service”, in May 2015. Recorded live on tour in 2014, this release documents the blistering performance of a band on fire performing hits from Sammy‘s four decades of rock (MONTROSE, solo, VAN HALEN, THE WABORITAS, CHICKENFOOT) as well as classic tracks from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog. Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, Hagar stated about THE CIRCLE: “I think THE CIRCLE is the band that I want to play with right now. It’s the band that I choose to play with over any band. Even CHICKENFOOT is hard, because we only play CHICKENFOOT. So I miss playing ‘When It’s Love’ and ‘Right Now’ and ‘I Can’t Drive 55’ and ‘One Way To Rock’ and ‘Heavy Metal’ and ‘Rock Candy’. I miss doing that, as much as I love CHICKENFOOT.”He continued: “THE CIRCLE is so satisfying that I don’t even see a reason to make a record. We have so many great hits that we can choose from our catalog, all of those VAN HALEN hits, all of the Sammy solo, all of those MONTROSE hits, CHICKENFOOT hits, LED ZEPPELIN songs — we have that catalog to choose from for our shows, so to make a record would just be kind of a waste of time. I wouldn’t say never, but first I’d like to put together the greatest set list that ever existed in rock ‘n’ roll, and I think we’re pretty close to it right now with the one that we have, but it can even get better. There’s a frikkin’ goldmine to choose from of songs that I’ve written and sang in my life.”After his stint as lead singer of MONTROSE, Hagar launched a successful solo career before joining VAN HALEN in 1985. During his time with the band, they notched four consecutive No. 1 albums before breaking up in the mid-’90s.