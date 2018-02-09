Singer-songwriters Sam Woolf and The Como Brothers are releasing “On It”, the soulful new single from the upcoming EP Backbeat in the Morning. The single and EP were co-written and co-produced by Woolf and The Como Brothers, and recorded in New York City with Grammy-winning engineer Kenta Yonesaka (Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar). To celebrate the single and EP, Woolf and the Como’s kicked off 2018 with an enthusiastically received release party performance on Long Island, New York.

After gaining attention on American Idol in 2014, Woolf quickly debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Heatseakers in 2014 with his EP Pretend produced by Grammy-winning producer Danny Blume (Iggy Pop, Jewel). For Backbeat in the Morning, New York’s The Como Brothers teamed up with Sam. Inspired by pop, rock, blues, and hip-hop, the Como Brothers have established themselves as premier singer-songwriters working with industry legends like drummers Steve Jordan, Aaron Sterling and keyboardist Andy Burton.

Combining pop and rock with soul and hip-hop, drawing from influences ranging from Justin Timberlake and The Beatles, the six singles on Backbeat In The Morning showcase the musicality of the trio. Sam’s voice, which Keith Urban compared to butter, shows a beautiful range. Matt Como laid down grooving bass while Andrew Como played guitar, drums, and traded off singing lead vocal with Woolf throughout the EP. “Coming Home” opens the EP with optimistic lyrics set to Sam and Andrew’s dulcet harmonies amidst Andrew’s breezy guitar strums and wistful harmonica blasts. “On It” is a smooth groove with funky guitar licks. The hip-hop vibe continues with Andrew rapping on “Diamonds on My Chain” while Woolf sings the hook. The groove rolls on with “Twisted” hitting a romantic three-part harmony finish between the trio aptly titled “Sunshine.”

“Your voice is like butter.” – Keith Urban

“When you hit the sweet spot in your voice, everything melts.” – Jennifer Lopez