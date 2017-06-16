MCA NASHVILLE’s SAM HUNT has been scheduled to headline the “6TH ANNUAL TASTE OF COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL,” happening FRIDAY, JUNE 8th through SUNDAY, JUNE 10th, 2018 at HUNTER MOUNTAIN RESORT. HUNT was scheduled to perform at this YEAR’s festival, but was forced to cancel due to illness.

“We know that our fans were disappointed that SAM HUNT was unable to perform at this YEAR’s festival due to health reasons,” said festival organizer DHRUV PRASAD. “We are grateful to SAM that he is returning to HUNTER MOUNTAIN next YEAR to make it right, and we know that he will bring an awesome show.” A compensation policy for 2017 SUNDAY and multi-day ticket holders will be announced here on MONDAY, JUNE 26th.