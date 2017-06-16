NRG/OMAHA OM RYAN WILD has been tapped as PD for SCRIPPS Country WKTI/MILWAUKEE effective WEDNESDAY, JULY 5th. He fills a post which has been vacant since DAYTON KANE left the station in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/7).

““We’re very fortunate to have someone of RYAN’s experience on so many levels,” said SCRIPPS/MILWAUKEE VP/GM TOM LANGMYER. “Because ‘KTI COUNTRY’ is a live and local station with a full airstaff, we needed a real leader who will not only keep the music sounding the best, but very importantly, create a greater overall ‘listener experience’ and a deeper connection with WISCONSIN’s Country community. Growing WKTI using our deep resources is very exciting – and we’re thrilled to have RYAN take the new ‘KTI COUNTRY’ to the next level as a bigger-than-life station.”

WILD’s duties at NRG included oversight for Hot AC KQKQ, Rhythmic Top 40 KOPW, and Classic Rock KOOO. His radio resume includes programming and on-air positions in DES MOINES, QUAD CITIES, IA and SLACKER RADIO. “I’m thankful for the dream opportunity TOM LANGMYER and the team at SCRIPPS have given me to program ‘KTI COUNTRY,'” said WILD. “There’s so much potential, not only on the air, but with a full team ready to grow and build something magical and lasting. I was also told there would be plenty of beer and cheese at all times, so I was all in.” Send congrats to WILD here.