iHEARTMEDIA star and Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES wakeup host RYAN SEACREST was introduced this morning as KELLY RIPA’s co-host on “Live”. SEACREST will reportedly move to NEW YORK to join RIPA.

iHEARTMEDIA released a statement indicating the KIIS show wouldn’t be going away, saying, “RYAN SEACREST is a great multi-platform performer, and we are excited for his new venture back into a regular TV schedule. This is great for his career and great for radio, and we believe his KIIS FM morning show will benefit from his daily television presence.”