As a young child, Philadelphia-based Christian R&B artist Christa Deana’s lifelong journey in music started when she won first place in the Young Artist Competition for the city of Allentown, PA. A gifted writer, Christa performed her first original song at 11 and went on to write over 50 more. Her vocal ability secured her lead oratorios from classics such as Handel’s Messiah, Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Vivaldi’s Gloria, and lead songs in Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. In addition to writing and singing, Christa has toured with several choirs that took her to Romania, Turkey, France, Spain, England, and all over the US. During this journey, she found a love for conducting and excelled as a choir director. She has worked with The Lesser Light Collective as a soloist, writer, and conductor, directing the choir for their performance at Washington Adventist University.

Now, Christa Deana (pronounced Duh-nay) is about to release her brand new single, the pulsating and uplifting track, “If God Doesn’t Want It.” Christa has enlisted veteran PR firm MTS Management Group to handle publicity and promotions for the single and her career. The single will be available for worldwide digital download on February 23, 2018.

“Christa Deana…what can I say about her? The lady has got some vocal chops and an inspiring message in her music,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “Her devotion to God, and to her gift, shines through in every note and every measure of every song. Her ‘running music for the Christian walk’ will shake things up on the Christian airwaves. I’m really looking forward to a fantastic working relationship with Christa Deana.”

VIDEO BIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8inOYf9srQc

ABOUT CHRISTA DEANA: Christa Deánā (Duh-nay) is a Christian Singer/Songwriter from Philadelphia who sings with conviction and power. Her songs speak to the journey of a woman after God’s own heart. Each song is deeply rooted in a personal, yet extremely vulnerable relationship with God. It’s the beauty and emotion in her voice and the candor in her lyrics that help inspire others to go all the way, every day, with God. Christa Deánā inherited perfect pitch, excellent natural timing, a powerful vocal instrument and a creative soul. But she’s been diligent to cultivate her gifts, obtaining her music education degree from the University of Valley Forge. Not content to simply make her own music, she pulls beautiful music out of her students and collaborators. She is currently a music educator and worship leader at various facilities and churches. She is also the co-owner for ChristaCourt Productions.

