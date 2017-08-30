PEARL RECORDS’ GARTH BROOKS will reportedly headline STAGECOACH FESTIVAL 2018, marking the first time BROOKS has played a dedicated music festival. No reps for either BROOKS our STAGECOACH are confirming the performance, and STAGECOACH is not slated to unveil its lineup until next MONTH. BROOKS did dip his toes in to the festival circuit this YEAR, however, with a keynote address at SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST (SXSW) in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/2).

BROOKS is currently on the road wrapping the NORTH AMERICAN leg of his “GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR WITH TRISHA YEARWOOD,” and the only dates currently confirmed for his 2018 calendar are the opening night and closing night headlining performances at RODEOHOUSTON 2018 on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27th and SUNDAY, MARCH 18th, respectively.