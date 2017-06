RRP/ATLANTIC RECORDS has promoted TOMMY NAPPI to SVP/Promotion.

“I am thrilled to have TOMMY receive this much-deserved promotion,” RRP/ATLANTIC RECORDS EVP/Promotion JOHN BOULOS said. “He is one of the most well-rounded, insightful promotion executives in the business. As our business continues to evolve, so does TOMMY as a leader in the vision of our future.”