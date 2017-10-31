Veteran MEMPHIS personality RON OLSON, who has hosted mornings on ENTERCOM Hot AC WMC (FM100) for 34 years, will transition to sister AC WRVR (104.5 THE RIVER) for mornings, beginning in JANUARY 2018. OLSON will be joined by KAREN PERRIN, who was previously his co-host on FM100 several years ago.

ENTERCOM MEMPHIS Dir./Branding & Music Programming CHRIS MICHAELS said, “I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am about this new opportunity for both RON and KAREN. They have great chemistry from their time together on FM100 in the past, and will without a doubt bring a lot to the table at WRVR. I would like to personally thank RON OLSON for everything he has done for FM100. RON has hosted mornings on FM100 for 34 years, and that is not only a major accomplishment, but speaks high volumes of RON’s personality, and character. I can’t wait for RON and KAREN to get started in JANUARY.

This now leaves an opportunity for a new morning host on WMC-FM. Interested candidates should send their aircheck, resume, and social media links to Chris.Michaels@entercom.com.