ROD STEWART has signed with REPUBLIC RECORDS and will join forces with DNCE for a re-imagined version of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” coming out on FRIDAY, AUGUST 25th.

To celebrate the single’s release, STEWART and DNCE will perform the song for the first time ever at this year’s MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS on SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th, live from the FABULOUS FORUM in LOS ANGELES.

Originally released in 1978 on his ninth album, “Blondes Have More Fun,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” hit #1 in six countries, including the U.S., where it reigned at the top of the BILLBOARD Hot 100 chart for four weeks in FEBRUARY, 1979, and was named among ROLLING STONE’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”