Rocktron is pleased to unveil the ValveSonic Plexi, the first in the ValveSonic series of all tube guitar preamps. Developed in conjunction with LA Custom, this preamp captures the vintage tones of the iconic British “plexi” amplifiers, from the early stacked amps of the 60’s, to the arena sound of rock in the 70’s, to the sound heard during the 80’s “Sunset Strip” era and beyond…all in one convenient rack space.

The ValveSonic delivers pristine tone, no matter the musical genre. Its 1-2 switch allows players to quickly toggle between the ‘modern’ type of input used on British style amps, and a fatter, “classic” type of input. The Bright control allows five different variations, and the gain and boost controls allow you to replicate the 80s and 90s British amp tones. When combining the use of the unique AFTERBURNER switch, the ValveSonic allows you to fine tune your exact tone.

The ValveSonic Plexi is NOW SHIPPING! Check with your preferred local Rocktron dealer for pricing and availability.

To find out more about the new Rocktron ValveSonic Plexi, please go to http://www.rocktron.com/valvesonic-plexi.html