Robert Knight will unveil hundreds of iconic images taken during his prolific career as both a rock and travel photographer, including 30+ years of intimate, behind-the-scenes images taken at Hollywood’s RockWalk, a sidewalk gallery honoring musical innovators. His extensive catalog includes Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jeff Beck, Tom Petty, Slash, Van Halen, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, KISS, Blondie, The Cure, producer George Martin (The 5th Beatle) among numerous others.

Knight’s early career took off in the late ’60s when he photographed a young Jimi Hendrix in San Francisco, capturing his primal performance and adrenaline driven solos. These images immortalized Hendrix and propelled Knight on a life-long Rock`n Roll pilgrimage. Additionally, Knight took the first photographs of Led Zeppelin arriving in Hawaii on the tarmac, exiting their Pan Am flight, and the first and only photos of Led Zeppelin’s debut at LA’s The Whisky night club. Robert is also part of Guitar Center’s Hollywood RockWalk team, having inducted over 400 major artists since 1985.

During his time as part of the RockWalk, Knight’s photography is featured on the exteriors of the more than 220 Guitar Centers around the United States, one of the world’s most prominent outdoor exhibitions of original photography.

His ability to closely connect with and generate trust among the numerous artists he’s photographed has led to a deeper, more intimate documentation of significant pop cultural moments.

This private event will take place on January 17th, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm at Mr Musichead Gallery in Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. Please note that an RSVP will be required for entry into the event.

This opening reception will feature live performances by special musical guests Lyric Dubee and Jacob Reese Thornton.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-gods-fifty-years-of-rock-photography-robert-m-knight-tickets-41794