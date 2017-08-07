MEL WHEELER, INC Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE, VA has welcomed former midday personality, ROBYNN JAYMES, back to the airwaves following an extended absence for medical leave. Her battle with pancreatitis began in 2011, and she has undergone surgery and multiple treatments since that time. Last YEAR, she decided to step away from the mic to devote time to her health. JAYMES can now be heard on a part-time basis covering the occasional WEEKEND shift.

JAYMES announced her return to the airwaves with a FACEBOOK video, and her first shift was SUNDAY (8/6) from 6p until midnight (ET). After her shift, JAYMES shared the joy she felt upon returning to the studio. “When illness took me off the radio, I wondered if I would ever have the privilege to be on again,” she shared via FACEBOOK. “For, it truly is a privilege to be on the air and sharing music and connecting with you. So, being on the air tonight has included a lot of work, focus, goal-setting, prayers of course, and finally, here I am! A dream come true!”