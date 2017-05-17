What’s up with HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO’s ERIC & KATHY morning show? WINDY CITY media reporter ROBERT FEDER observes, “The most popular morning radio show in CHICAGO is in its third week without co-host KATHY HART — and without explanation to co-workers or fans for her extended absence.”

So where in the world is KATHY HART?

FEDER reports, “Reached at home MONDAY, HART, 52, declined to comment. Except for an abbreviated appearance MAY 1st, she’s been off the air since APRIL 27th,” adding, “The longer HART is out of THE MIX the more questions are raised and rumors are fueled. In response to inquiries about her leave of absence, management released a statement MONDAY pointedly crediting a ‘great team effort’ for the success of the show. As if to underscore the message, the word ‘team’ appeared three times.”

“KATHY HART, of ERIC AND KATHY fame, is taking some time off and we are looking forward to her return,” VP/Market Mgr. JEFF ENGLAND told FEDER. “In the meantime, we want to assure our loyal listeners that the goal of ‘The ERIC AND KATHY Show’ team is to deliver the best in morning entertainment to Chicagoans every morning, as they have for 20 years. The success of the show is the result of great team effort, and we have no doubt that our team will continue to serve our community while entertaining our loyal audience.”