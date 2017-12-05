Robert Earl Keen had a dream. His dream was to eventually grow his Christmas tour beyond the state lines of Texas.

Here we are, six years later and Robert has done just that. 2017 marks the largest tour and most expansive set “REK’s Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree!” fans have ever seen. Keen combines the comedy and entertainment of a Christmas Variety Show with the good ole country music fans have grown to know and love.

This Christmas season, “REK’s Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree!” brings visions of sugar plums, elves and maybe a cow or two to 19 cities across the country.

This non-stop laughing, holiday tradition will feature the Christmas Vacation style song, “Merry Christmas From the Family,” that has become a staple at Keen’s live shows.

“Merry Christmas From the Family,” is a hilarious rendition of a dysfunctional family gathering where Keen sings about burned out Christmas lights, relatives in a drunken stupor, his sister’s new boyfriend and brother Ken and all his wives.

It will be hard for the audience not to be able to relate to at least one of the song’s characters that may or may not have been inspired by Keen’s very own family.

On December 28, Keen is giving fans a chance to join in on the antics at the Ryman Auditorium.

If you want to see what it looks like to have your dreams come true, to shake out all the bah humbug and laugh until your stomach hurts, there’s no better holiday event to attend than “REK’s Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree!”