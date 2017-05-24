iHEARTMEDIA Central Division Digital Operations Director ROB WHITESIDE has moved to the company’s VIRGINIA/CAROLINA Region as Digital Program Director. The region includes 54 iHEART stations in various formats.

“We’re thrilled to bring someone with ROB’s vast expertise to our Region,” said VIRGINIA/CAROLINA Region President DAVE CARWILE. “We’re really looking forward to Rob maximizing our digital resources, growing our digital reach and creating forward thinking strategies within our digital department.”

“ROB is an exceptional leader who has a long history of creating unparalleled digital content and websites,” said NORTHEAST Division EVP MEG STEVENS. “I’m confident that his strategic plans will utilize our social platforms to extend our station brands and personalities as well as elevate our service to our listener and client customers across the VIRGINIA/CAROLINA Region.”

“I’m really excited to return to where I got my start,” said WHITESIDE. “I grew up in RICHMOND, went to school in the CAROLINAS and have been proud to call RALEIGH home for more than two decades. We have some amazing brands across the VIRGINIA/CAROLINA Region, and I’m looking forward to working with all of them to help continue the growth for our digital channels.”