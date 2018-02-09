RIVVRS has released his new single, “Don’t Wanna Know”, the second offering from his upcoming album, Cosmic Dream. The song brings out the best in RIVVRS’ raw and honest songwriting to shed light on the time apart in a relationship. Use of his raspy tone along with bluesy melodies, makes for a beautifully dark record. “Don’t Wanna Know” is now available to stream or download worldwide from your favorite digital music outlet.

The song, produced by Joshua James and Brandon Zahursky, features members of Utah based band, Uncle Reno (Isaac Russell, bass guitar and Ronnie Strauss, drums), as well as Evan Coulombe on electric guitar. “When I was making music in high school, I discovered a pocket of singer/songwriters on Myspace from a small town called Provo, Utah. Among those songwriters were artists named Joshua James and Isaac Russell, and when I discovered their music I immediately became a big fan,” explains RIVVRS. “This single is the first song being released from sessions with Joshua and I couldn’t be more excited to share it.” Combining the forces of all these talented musicians makes for a unique and eclectic creation that has been a long time coming.

As he gears up to perform at Napa Valley’s BottleRock 2018 this spring alongside musicians like Bruno Mars, Muse, The Chainsmokers, and more, RIVVRS prepares for an exciting new year. With glowing reviews from publications such as the Huffington Post who beamed, “RIVVRS’ tenor exudes a rasping textured energy that’s palpably passionate, turbulent with tumescent emotions each asserting a raw pressing vitality,” he could not be more excited to follow up his 2017 single, “Don’t Give Up On Me” with his latest offering. RIVVRS – née Brandon Zahursky – draws inspiration for his music not only from bands like Alt-J, Glass Animals and Shakey Graves, but also from his diverse background growing up in Northern California. RIVVRS has had over thirty song placements in films such as When We First Met, television shows including About A Boy and Bates Motel and commercials for Reebok, UFC and ESPN. He has also amassed over eight million streams on Spotify alone, all while remaining completely independent as an artist.

“Don’t Wanna Know”, the second single off RIVVRS forthcoming album, Cosmic Dream, is now available to stream and download worldwide. Keep up with him by visiting RIVVRS.com.