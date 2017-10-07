RIVVRS has released his new single, “Don’t Give Up On Me”, the first offering from his upcoming album, Cosmic Dream. The song delves into RIVVRS’ personal struggles with depression and anxiety during a recent transformative time in his life, and is an anthem for people who are struggling to keep going and not lose hope. “Don’t Give Up On Me” is now available to stream or download worldwide from your favorite digital music outlet.

Produced and co-written by Drew Pearson (Kesha, Phillip Phillips) and mixed by Nick Rad (Jason Mraz, Rachel Platten), “Don’t Give Up On Me” features prominent piano chords and haunting harmonies that reflects RIVVRS’ complex and conflicting emotions. “The song was written about that fear of abandonment. Both from the people in my life, and from myself,” says RIVVRS’, about the new track. However, he believes in finding a silver lining of hope, “..it’s a mantra to keep swimming even when you feel like you’re drowning.”

Originally hailing from Northern California, RIVVRS – née Brandon Zahursky – comes from a very diverse background, from which he draws inspiration for his music. His sound has the authenticity of Americana music mixed with prominent pop influences from bands such as Alt-J, Glass Animals, and Shakey Graves. Since releasing his first material in 2014, he has had over thirty song placements in films such as When We First Met, television shows including About A Boy and Bates Motel. and commercials for Reebok, UFC, and ESPN. He has also amassed over eight million streams on Spotify alone, all while remaining completely independent as an artist.

“Don’t Give Up On Me”, the first single off RIVVRS forthcoming album, Cosmic Dream, is now available to stream and download worldwide. Make sure to catch him on tour with The National Parks this fall at a venue near you, and keep up with him by visiting RIVVRS.com.

Fall 2017 Tour Dates with The National Parks

10/07 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

10/13 – Vinyl – Atlanta, GA

10/14 – The Evening Muse – Charlotte, NC

10/16 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

10/18 – Jammin’ Java – Vienna, VA

10/20 – Middle East – Cambridge, MA

10/21 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

10/23 – Zanzabar – Louisville, KY

10/25 – Blueberry Hill – St. Louis, MO

10/27 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO