RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has partnered with SONY RED MUSIC for a global digital and NORTH AMERICAN physical distribution deal. RISER HOUSE RECORDS artist MITCHELL TENPENNY will be the team’s first release, as his “Linden Ave” EP is slated to drop FRIDAY, JULY 14th.

“We at SONY RED MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT are very proud to be in partnership with JENNIFER JOHNSON and RISER HOUSE, along with STEPHANIE HUDACEK and SOUNDLY MUSIC, for distribution of all future and present content,” said SONY RED’s DEWAYNE BROWN. “We feel that these two women hold the future as the new face of Country music in NASHVILLE.”