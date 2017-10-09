Singer/songwriter Rick Monroe invites fans to sing from their “Gypsy Soul,” via a contest that launches today on Facebook. Entrants have until November 13 to film their own version of Rick’s signature tune, post the video to Monroe’s Facebook page and then solicit “likes.” The entrant with the most “likes” wins the contest. Contest rules are explained in a YouTube video; fans can get a free download of “Gypsy Soul” by texting “Rick” to 38470, or by clicking HERE. Lyrics are available on Monroe’s FB page and website.

The grand prize is a Monster-branded Schecter Electric Guitar, and additional prizes include Westone Audio UMPRO 30 in-ear monitors, a Rip Tide Ukulele from World Music Nashville, a custom Gypsy Soul ring from Speakeasy Original Jewelry, a box of Medium Acoustic Strings and t-shirt from GHS Strings, a Shubb Capo and t-shirt, and a Camo Soft cooler, hat, t-shirt and license plate from Banded.com. The contest, presented in conjunction with Evok Advertising & Marketing, runs today through November 13, and winners will be announced on November 20. “Gypsy Soul” is the title track of Rick’s current EP, which can be purchased from iTunes.

Rick toured heavily this year, entertaining fans with the sultry Billboard hit, “This Side of You,” and other songs from GYPSY SOUL. Monroe also revisited tunes from his previous project, IT’S A LOVE THING, including the previous Billboard hit “Great Minds Drink Alike.” Rick made time to participate in several charity events, including a July house build for the Murfreesboro, Tennessee chapter of Habitat For Humanity. He also played in the annual Team Gamez golf tournament supporting The Boys and Girls Club, performed at a fundraiser for Folds Of Honor during The Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, and participated in the Hike for the Homeless, benefitting Safe Haven Family Shelter, Middle Tennessee’s only shelter-to-housing program for families.

About Rick Monroe

With a down-to-earth Country resonance, Monroe is no stranger to the stage: he’s performed in 17 countries – and every U.S. state except for Oregon. The seven-time Jägermeister Country Brand Ambassador opened for Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Aaron Lewis, Eli Young Band, Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam, Montgomery Gentry, Patty Loveless, Trick Pony, Emerson Drive, Pat Green, Randy Houser, Josh Thompson and more; entertained former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and U.S. troops in Vietnam. This year he traveled over 100,000 miles and played over 160 shows. Rick enjoys sponsorships and/or endorsements with Monster Energy Drink, Banded Brand (Clothing and Water Fowl Gear), GHS Strings, Framus Guitars, Westone Audio, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Jewelry and Fishman Audio.

About Evok Advertising

Ideas. Work. Results. Evok Advertising is an award-winning full-service advertising and marketing agency serving national and regional clients across multiple industries. Providing branding, creative, interactive, social, traditional and digital media, Evok has been recognized for its work by Forbes, Twitter, VISIT FLORIDA, HSMAI, AdFed and the Orlando Business Journal. For more information go to evokad.com.

Monster Energy Company is not a sponsor of this Gypsy Soul Contest. The Monster Energy name, trademarks, and logos are used for the purposes of promotion and/or prize descriptions only and such use is not intended to suggest or imply Monster Energy Company’s sponsorship of this Gypsy Soul Contest.