You’d be hard-pressed to find a musician as authentic as Richard Lynch, whose traditional country music fully embodies his hay-raising, farm-dwelling lifestyle. An all-American, blue collar country man, Lynch has poured his heart and soul into the countless chart-topping hits he and his band have produced. Richard is a hard working, personification of pure country. He has been a designer and builder of amazing barns, and as should be expected, he is an American farmer. That’s why helping farmers and ranchers is a cause that is near and dear to Richard’s heart…

On Saturday, June 24th, 2017, Richard Lynch and his band joined Ag Community Relief for their First Annual Barn Bash, held at Swoish Farms in North Branch, MI. The organization’s goal is to bring aid to active farmers and ranchers that experience devastation across the United States, by assembling volunteers and donations to help mitigate their suffering. The event raised $25,000, with $2500 given back in the form of scholarships for FFA and 4-H members.

Watch a highlight video of the event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8uiXL8a4Lc&feature=youtu.be.

For more information about Ag Community Relief, please visit https://www.agcommunityrelief.com/about.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next single, “We’re American Proud” also topped the charts. His latest release, “Cut and Paste” is currently climbing the airplay charts. Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame.

