RICH BERRA, nationally syndicated host of THE JOHNHAN & RICH SHOW, has authored a children’s book, The Tale of Christmas Steve, a hilarious and heartwarming story featuring a Christmas elf.

“I wanted to share a story that I used to tell my kids,” said BERRA. “When I started writing, it started rhyming; then ‘Christmas Steve’ took on a life of his own. The magic of Christmas is alive — and I hope people feel it.”

The 32-page hardcover book is available for purchase at www.ChristmasSteve.org and on AMAZON. Proceeds benefit the JOHNJAY and RICH Christmas Wish program, a division of #LOVEUP, which provides food, clothing, comfort and holiday presents to those in need.