“Lights Down Low,” by DCD2/CRUSH/RED recording artist, MAX, is officially certified GOLD by the RIAA. The song is currently 23* at Pop radio with over 160 stations spinning and has almost 200 million combined streams.

DCD2 founder and FALL OUT BOY bassist PETE WENTZ says, “The reason I signed MAX to DCD2, aside from his pipes, dance moves and sparkly jackets, was because of his ambition. MAX knocks down walls if doors are closed. Super stoked to see his hard work pay off.”

MAX exclaims, “I’m blown away “Lights Down Low” has officially gone Gold! More than that, this song started as something I wrote for my wife and proposed to her with, it has been an honor to share it and have it become everyone’s song. We will always stand for love no matter someone’s sexual orientation, where they’re from, or who they are.”

(L-R) Crush Management's Ian Planet, Will Tenney, Dan Kruchkow, with MAX, guitarist Ryan Siegel and Crush's Erik Olesen

MAX broke into the mainstream scene with the success of his single “Gibberish” featuring HOODIE ALLEN – the song was one of the selected tracks featured by YOUTUBE for their 2015 Music Awards, and its groundbreaking music video was one of the only videos ever featured on the GOOGLE.com homepage. Additionally, he was one of MTV’s Artists to Watch, named ELVIS DURAN’s “Artist of the Month,” KIIS-FM ‘s “Artist of the Week,” performed on NBC’s TODAY show, has toured with FALL OUT BOY & WIZ KHALIFA, GNASH and has opened for DIPLO.

Most recently, MAX has become a sought after feature for some of today’s hottest electronic artists including 3LAU, FLUX PAVILION, WHETHAN and SWEATER BEATS. A lifelong entertainer, music is not his only talent – MAX starred as VAN DYKE PARKS in the BEACH BOYS biopic, Love & Mercy, and was featured in a DOLCE & GABBANA ad with MADONNA. Currently, MAX is headlining his Meteor Tour which is visiting AUSTRALIA and major U.S. markets.