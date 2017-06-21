CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KKMG (MAGIC FM 98.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO adds REX LONG as PD/On-Air. LONG joins 98.9 MAGIC FM from CUMULUS MEDIA/MONTGOMERY, AL, where he has been PD for the past seven years at Top 40 WHHY (Y-102). The appointment is effective MONDAY, JUNE 26th.

OM BOBBY IRWIN said, “There were dozens of remarkable candidates for the position, and REX stood out as so positive and creative, with the leadership qualities that a station the size of MAGIC FM deserves.”

LONG said, “For the longest time, I’ve wanted to be a part of 98.9 MAGIC FM. Thanks to BOBBY IRWIN, SCOTT JONES, CAT THOMAS, DOUG HAMAND and MIKE MCVAY, it’s now a dream come true! I am humbled to be part of a team where we can all grow together and I look forward to building on this amazing brand in THE SPRINGS!”