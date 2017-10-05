iHEARTMEDIA will once again celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHEARTRADIO Jingle Ball Tour 2017 Presented by CAPITAL ONE.” The season’s most iconic music event captures the holiday spirit of the iHEARTRADIO app, with performances by some of the year’s biggest recording artists. The full artist line-up will be announced on OCTOBER 10th. In advance, iHEARTMEDIA and CAPITAL ONE are excited to announce that LIAM PAYNE and CAMILA CABELLO will perform at select stops throughout the tour.

The iHEARTRADIO Jingle Ball CAPITAL ONE Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11th at 10a, and runs through SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 10a. Tickets will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. All other tickets go on sale to the general public on MONDAY, OCTOBER 16th at 12p local market time, and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Jingle Ball will stop in DALLAS; SAN FRANCISCO/SAN JOSE; LOS ANGELES; MINNEAPOLIS; PHILADELPHIA; NEW YORK; BOSTON; WASHINGTON, D.C.; CHICAGO; ATLANTA; TAMPA and MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE.

The tour is produced by Pres./National Programming Platforms TOM POLEMAN and Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES.