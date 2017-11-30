REPUBLIC RECORDS adds iHEARTRADIO SVP/Programming Integration SHARON DASTUR in the role of SVP/Promotion, as announced today by EVP/Promotion GARY SPANGLER and REPUBLIC GROUP Pres. CHARLIE WALK. DASTUR will oversee promotion across all formats for REPUBLIC RECORDS and its strategic partners.

Prior to her most recent iHEART role, DASTUR was the PD at Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK. She was one of only five Program Directors in Z100’s history.

SPANGLER said, “Not only has SHARON been a leader in her field of world-class programming executives, she has also been an architect of modern day music pop culture. She has consistently identified both hit artists and songs and guided their integration throughout various platforms. Her experience and knowledge will be an indispensable asset for our artists. We’re thrilled an executive of SHARON’s caliber is joining REPUBLIC.”

DASTUR said, “For the last 20 years, my passion has been bringing great music to the masses and helping introduce the world to amazing artists. To date, that’s been on the radio side of the business. For REPUBLIC to create a leadership role that utilizes that passion and couples my skills in marketing, artist development with my programming relationships is yet another example of their forward-thinking, rule-breaking culture.”

WALK commented, “I’ve worked with SHARON for over two decades, and she has been instrumental in launching the careers of some of the world’s most impactful and influential superstars at radio. Her in-depth understanding of the anatomy of a hit song is unmatched. She is a modern thinker who knows how to pivot in this ever-changing business of music, which makes her integral to Republic’s growth in 2018 and beyond.”