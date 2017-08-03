An L.A. COUNTY Grand Jury has indicted former DEATH ROW RECORDS honcho SUGE KNIGHT for felony criminal threats, TMZ reports. KNIGHT allegedly threatened “Straight Outta Compton” director F. GARY GRAY during the filming of the movie.

Allegedly, KNIGHT was extremely unhappy with his portrayal in the movie and subsequently sent the threat by text “On or about AUGUST 8th, 2014. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge today.

TMZ also noted that the indictment is dated FEBRUARY 7th, 2017, meaning it took six months to arraign him.