The SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS reports, “iHEARTMEDIA INC.’s first-quarter earnings report THURSDAY will likely show new cash flow problems and insolvency concerns as the company struggles to restructure its $20.4 billion in debt, analysts said.”

As ALL ACCESS reported YESTERDAY, iHEARTMEDIA is undergoing another round of downsizing, trimming jobs in several markets across the country.

The SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS notes iHEART, “is expected to resume a string of 27 quarterly losses that was interrupted by a profit in the fourth quarter that came from a $40.6 million one-time gain from the sale of some of its U.S. billboards. The company warned investors APRIL 20th that it may not survive the next 10 months. iHEART has generated negative cash flow over the last two years, meaning that it’s spending more money on its debt and other expenses than it’s generating. And this year will be no different, the company said. It said the first quarter results will also be weighed down by a $12.8 million charge tied to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.”

DEBTWIRE Sr. Credit Analyst SETH CRYSTALL told the paper that, “The loss this year will be higher than the $88.5 million it lost in the first quarter of 2016 when the company pared its losses by selling off some of its assets.”

iHEARTMEDIA had a busy APRIL trying to sort out its financial woes. ALL ACCESS reported on APRIL 27th that iHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS, INC., with its iHEARTMEDIA, INC. and CC OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. subsidiaries, was extending the deadline for its latest attempts to swap debt in two exchange offers.

Just a week earlier, as part of an SEC filing of supplements to its debt swap proposals, iHEARTMEDIA released a preliminary first-quarter earnings report that shows consolidated revenue off 2.4% to $1.329 billion and consolidated operating income dropping 72.9% to $114 million, but the numbers were skewed by the previous year’s inclusion of $278.3 million from the sale of some outdoor assets and 2017’s included a charge of $12.8 million involving foreign exchange rate changes. Without those charges, revenue would have increased 1.6%.

In that filing was a shocking statement, with iHEART writing, “First quarter will include disclosure indicating there will be substantial doubt as to our ability to continue as a going concern for a period of 12 months following the date the first quarter 2017.”