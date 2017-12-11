Critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Meghan Cary is riding high off the success of her latest album Sing Louder as it makes its debuts at #6 on the US / International Folk DJ Radio Charts. The title track charted amazingly well at #2 and the follow up single “Responsibility” nabbed the #6 spot.

Although Cary has been making music for almost 20 years, this is her first foray into the Folk DJ music scene and she’s grateful to have been so warmly received.

Cary attributes the majority of her success to the early support she received from such radio stalwarts as: CKOL, KGLP, WCOM WFDU WFMT WFMU WFUV, WIOX, WMSC, WRFK, WTBQ, WUSD, and internet broadcast programs “Mostly Folk” and “Radio Nowhere”, who not only played her singles but also welcomed her as a guest on their shows.

In fact, SING LOUDER was so well received at radio that Rich Warren of WFMT named it as “CD of the Week”, and Joe Pszonek of WMSC, “Radio Nowhere” and ”Finnigan’s Wake” says “Meghan Cary’s passionate, message driven songs are both entertaining and instructive! It’s just what the world needs right now and I, for one, am glad that she has chosen to share this new CD with us!”.

Cary was also a featured performer at this year’s NERFA (Northeast Regional Folk Alliance), where she had the opportunity to perform songs from SING LOUDER live for DJs, artists, industry executives and key influencers at a coveted juried showcase.

“Our official showcase at NERFA was great, but the best part was really the late-night informal showcases we were invited to play in different rooms all over the hotel. Everywhere we went, a crowd of folks showed up to listen, and sing along,” said Cary. “There’s nothing like a room full of strangers raising their voices together on your songs. They stop being strangers pretty quickly!”

Cary felt so passionately about creating a sense of community among her fans, and capturing the energy of united voices, that she gathered 48 music lovers in the studio to weave their voices with her own on two tracks, “Sing Louder” and “Responsibility”. The result is two powerful, yet brilliantly poignant, songs that have gripped the ears and hearts of all those that have listened.

The official track listing for Sing Louder is as follows:

Sing Louder

River Rock

Responsibility

Fly and Be Free

Sail Across the Water

Little Girls

My Life

Live!

Wind

Drive

Bonus Track:

Hello It’s Me (by Voodoo Dancer)

For more information or to purchase the album visit www.Meghancary.com