RENDA BROADCASTING/JACKSONVILLE has tapped RANDY SAVAGE (a.k.a. BRUCE MURRY) as OM of its two station cluster, which includes Country WGNE and AC WEJZ. SAVAGE succeeds CHUCK BECK, who recently left the position.

SAVAGE joins from CUMULUS/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, PA where he has served as OM since JANUARY. He previously spent 20 years at RENDA/FT. MYERS, FL as OM and PD of Country WWGR. No word yet on plans for the position SAVAGE leaves behind in WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON.