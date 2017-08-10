Registration for Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2018, to be held Feb. 5-7 at the Omni Nashville, now open at the early bird rate of $499. Registrations will be available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

A free ticket to the annual New Faces of Country Music Show will be included in full registration packages that are purchased, until tickets are no longer available. New Faces tickets are not included in discounted spouse registrations, but are available at a separate cost. The New Faces of Country Music show is expected to sell out, as it has in previous years. In addition, early registrants will have access to artist digital liners.

CRS Executive Director, Bill Mayne encourages attendees to “Come prepared to fully engage with the real ‘Magic of CRS;’ the ONLY Country radio industry convention in existence! CRS 2018 will feature maximum networking opportunities from the agenda sessions, to the entertainment highlights.”

This year marks the 48th annual Country Radio Seminar. Every year, Program Directors, disc jockeys, and representative working within the radio and recording industries come together for this not-to-miss annual event. The seminar continues to grow each year with a cutting edge agenda, numerous networking opportunities and performances from some of the format’s biggest stars and most talked about emerging acts.

There is only a limited time to register at the discounted rate.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter (Hashtag #CRS2018) and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.

