On the eve of taking part in twice Grammy nominated artist JBoog’s “L.O.E” (Love Over Everything) 2018 Tour which kicks off February 10th in California, international reggae star Etana has revealed the cover art and track listing of her highly anticipated “REGGAE FOREVER” album.

As the title suggest, “REGGAE FOREVER” does just that. Music industry insiders that have previewed the album, have agreed in unison that the album is deemed to become a classic, and that reggae music is well alive now and forever as the 14 tracks deliver topics that run the gamut of life all laid out on melodious reggae vibes paired with the songstress distinctive soulful voice.

“Reggae Forever” is authentic Roots & Culture, Reality and Lovers Rock at its best. Coming from Etana, one of the leading voices in reggae music and an unconventional songwriter whose lyrics span the spectrum of the sensual to the spiritual, the cultural to the political, the album will certainly move you. Etana, often called the Strong One, is a ground-breaking artist who continues to trod her own path, shattering expectations with 14 inspiring new songs. The album’s first track sets the mood for the set with riddim, melody, lyrics and soulful vocalizing. Listen to her take on the socially infectious ‘Spread Love’, the motivational ‘Carry You’, the provocative ‘Burned’, the artistry of ‘Soldier’ and ‘Fighting for Nothing.’ She balances these tracks with the seductive dancehall flavor of ‘My Man’, ‘No Money No Love’ (feat: Nutty O), and ‘6 Mins – 21 Secs’; And for added variety is the Ska beat on ‘You Are The One’. “Reggae Forever” is an empowering collection of songs, each with the quality to stand out on its own. It is refreshing and in keeping with the popular Jamaican saying, ‘Forward Ever – Backward Never.’” – C. Danny Breakenridge, veteran producer, Tad’s Records executive.

“REGGAE FOREVER” is now available on iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay for pre-order at bit.ly/reggaeforever, with a sale date of March 8th, 2018, in time for National Woman’s Day.

“I’m excited that the album is out for pre-order. This is my first project by myself and it’s distributed by Tad’s Records. I’m hoping that all my fans will have the same love for the music like I do. I hope that they can see the growth in lyrical content, and the vocals and the versatility. I hope that they can appreciate the different messages in the music. I hope that my fans will find joy in every aspect of the album. More vibes, more positive energy, more joy to all my fans. Get this one! It is special to me as you all are, and I hope it is special to you, as you all have made me feel. REGGAE FOREVER!” – Etana

REGGAE FOREVER TRACK LISTING

1 – Free, PT 2

2 – Fighting For Nothing

3 – Spread Love

4 – Carry You

5 – You’re The One

6 – Sprung

7 – My Man

8 – Soldier

9 – Good Enough

10 – Burned

11 – No Money, No Love

12 – 6 Mins: 21 Secs

13 – Destination

14 – Jah Love (I Know)