Soulful Superstar Dilee is on the verge of another chart topping single, but this time with a whole new image. On January 19, 2018, the new a cappella single “Nothing But Love (A Cappella) feat Armand Hutton” and cutting edge hairstyle will be revealed. The music version of the same song with instruments will be released later this year.

While the a cappella version has a Country or Americana vibe, the instrument version is of the Country Rock/ Pop genre. Her album, “With Love” has already been labeled as a success and the physical copy is a very special limited edition. There are only a few physical copies left for sale worldwide. No more of the album “With Love” will be printed. In addition to CD Baby, Dilee has a few copies in her possession for those who have sent payment for personally signed CD’s now that Dilee is set to unveil a new hairstyle that signifies the power of self image.

Digitally her album “With Love,” became available August 22, 2017 for download through Amazon, iTunes and CD Baby and the physical CD weeks later. It has since become a steadily downloaded favorite and a fixture on music charts all over the globe. This has been a busy year already for the masterful singer/songwriter as her songs have been featured on numerous stations and her views have been documented on radio shows all across the dial.

Recently, Dilee was selected to be a part of the nationally syndicated show Coast to Coast AM for their special segment on Emerging Artists last Sunday Jan 7th. Coast to Coast AM airs on more than 600 stations in the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and Guam, and is heard by nearly three million weekly listeners. This is just another bullet point in a long list of accolades for the well known superstar.

In line with her passion for creating conscious media through music she also has her hands in television. She’s been privileged to present two of her four created television shows and has received preliminary interest so far for her projects “Journey of Five” a science fiction story and “Authenticity,” based on true life events. Stay tuned for more updates soon.

While Dilee is sorry to announce she has resigned from the Advisory Board for the charity Safe Passage as of Jan 5, 2018, she will be accepting an Advisory Board position with 501(c)3 Harmony-Project.org. In her dedication to empower the citizens of today and tomorrow she is happy to say this charity is making huge strides and changing the lives of underprivileged youth as proven through their partnership in the independent music study at Northwestern University. The scholarships and accomplishments these kids have achieved are astounding including performances at the Hollywood Bowl and Disney Hall. The charity has branched out nationwide late last year.

Diana “Dilee” Maher continues to be a creative and inspiring storyteller that leads with positivity through her songs and message. Her music continues to bring society together in a vision without hate or jealousy. She dedicates all of her music “to the Divine.” “Devotion to our Creator, to me, means embracing and giving the magic of kindness to every living thing as a particle of the all,” says Dilee, “and I believe each one of us is inter-connected, which is why my new promotional T-shirts and sweatshirts are emblazoned with ‘The love in you is the same in me’.”

About Dilee:

Dilee’s resume, which includes a Spoken Word album and several single releases garnered her voting member status in NARAS (Grammys®). These releases coupled with two earlier unreleased musical productions with both Ike Turner and Ike Turner Jr., were the beginning of her musical career.

Being a part of the voting process and being a positive role model are responsibilities Dilee takes seriously. She believes in goodness, equality, love, and the belief that we as human beings should strive to touch each other’s lives in a positive way. Her music is one way of bringing the world’s essence together, transcending all cultural and national borders in order to celebrate life.

For more info visit: www.reverbnation.com/dilee