Recording artist Demi Lovato is truly one of the more accomplished music artists of the pop arena and she has a big following at New Music Weekly and around the globe. Born Demetria Devonne “Demi” Lovato she is an American singer, songwriter and actress who made her debut as a child actress in Barney & Friends. In 2008, Lovato rose to prominence in the Disney Channel television film Camp Rock and signed a recording contract with Hollywood Records. Musically, Lovato is considered a pop, pop rock and R&B artist. She released her debut album, “Don’t Forget”, in September 2008. That project debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales of over 530,000 copies. In 2009, Lovato received her own television series, Sonny with a Chance. Her second album, “Here We Go Again”, was released that summer and debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and it has been certified gold by the RIAA for sales of over 496,000 copies. Its title track became her first single to reach the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 15, and was certified platinum. For the Summer of 2016 Demi is pulling out all the stops. Her latest entry “Body Say” (Island/Republic) is fast becoming a radio hit keeping her well above the pack. We will keep you apprised on the new single and we truly hope that you enjoy this very special Summer 2016 edition. New Music Weekly continues are bold and ever so strong “new music revolution”.
