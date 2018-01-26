REBA MCENTIRE has been selected as the first-ever female — and the first globally-known musician — to play the role of COLONEL HARLAND SANDERS in the KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN (KFC) online and television commercial ad campaigns. Beginning SUNDAY, JANUARY 28th, MCENTIRE will grace screens nationwide as COLONEL SANDERS to promote KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ fried chicken.

“I grew up with KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN,” said MCENTIRE. “It’s part of my story, and I’m so excited to now be part of theirs. I’ve held a lot of roles in my life — sort of like the COLONEL himself — but this is certainly the most unique one yet.” Added KFC CMO ANDREA ZAHUMENSKY, “With REBA’s Southern roots and entrepreneurial spirit, she truly embodies the values of the COLONEL and the crowd-pleasing flavor of our Smoky Mountain BBQ. The pairing of a universally loved music legend like REBA with a universally appealing flavor like Smoky Mountain BBQ makes what I like to call ‘Smoky Mountain Magic.'”